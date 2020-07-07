From 1 lakh cases in 110 days to 7 lakh in the next 49: A look at how India's COVID-19 case tally galloped

India recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus on January 30 — a patient in Kerala who had been studying at the Wuhan University, the centre of China's coronavirus outbreak. This was almost 2.5 months after China reportedly had its first case of the viral infection in November 2019.

Thereafter, the World Health Organisation (WHO), after taking stock of the number of cases across the world and assessing the rate at which they were increasing, declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic around the second week of March 2020.

The country's COVID-19 case tally breached the 1-lakh mark on May 19 — in roughly 110 days. It took about a fortnight (around June 2) for this number to double. This, when seen in comparison to Italy and the United States, where COVID-19 cases crossed 1 lakh in about 60 days and 67 days respectively, did not seem so alarming at the time. However, the rate at which tests were being conducted by countries across the globe made this comparison a rather flawed one.

In about 50 days, from May 19 to July 7, the total number of infections reported from across India galloped past the 7 lakh-mark.

With this, India has also left behind Russia and the United Kingdom to become the third worst-affected country due to the pandemic. The death toll due to the infection has also zoomed past 20,000.

Coming to the number of tests conducted, India on July 6 achieved a significant milestone as it has now tested over 1 crore samples for coronavirus. However, much remains to be done as the number of infections have been on the rise, at a faster pace, since the gradual reopening of various sectors has begun. The country is now recording over 20,000 cases daily, with Tamil Nadu and Delhi witnessing an uptick in the number of daily infections as both now have over a lakh cases of COVID-19 against their names.