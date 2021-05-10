Free distribution of AYUSH-64: All you need to know about the Ayurvedic drug to treat COVID

Coronavirus (Image Source: Shutterstock)

The Ministry of AYUSH has will launch a massive nationwide campaign to distribute its polyherbal ayurvedic drugs AYUSH-64 for the benefit of COVID-19 patients that have not been hospitalised.

The central government on May 10 announced the free distribution of AYUSH-64 kits at seven centres in Delhi. The announcement comes at a time when the nation is dealing with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases that has pushed the healthcare infrastructure of the country to its limit.

Here's all you need to know about the distribution of AYUSH-64 kits:

What is AYUSH-64?

AYUSH-64 is a poly herbal formulation that has been found useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection. The Ayurvedic formulation was initially developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), the apex body for research in Ayurveda under the Ministry of AYUSH, for management of Malaria. This drug was repurposed as the ingredients showed notable antiviral, immune-modulator and antipyretic properties.

Who can take the medicine?

According to a release by the ministry, those with mild to moderate COVID-19 cases showing initial symptoms like fever, malaise, body ache, nasal congestion, nasal discharge, headache, cough etc. and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 can preferably start AYUSH- 64 within 7 days of diagnosis of the disease through RT-PCR for better outcome.

Where will it be available?

The seven centres are All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) (9.30 am-1 pm); Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, (all seven days, 8.30 am-4.30 pm); Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (9 am-5 pm); Unani Medical Centre at Safdarjung Hospital (9 am- 4 pm); Unani Speciality Clinic, Dr M A Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia (9 am-4.30 pm); Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Punjabi Bagh (9.30 am-4 pm) and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy(9 am-12 pm).

The Naturopathy Hospital of CCRYN in Sector 19, Rohini will also start distributing free AYUSH-64 from Wednesday (9 am-12 pm).

Apart from this, a sale counter has also been set up at the reception of Ayush Bhawan, B block, GPO Complex where both AYUSH-64AYUSH 64 and AYURAKSHA kits are available.

What's required to receive the kit?

Patients of COVID-19 or their family members can approach any of the free centres with the hard or soft (digital or printed) copies of the patient’s positive RT-PCR test and AADHAAR card to receive a free kit of AYUSH-64.