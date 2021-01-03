Four types of coronavirus strains circulating in world since November 2019: WHO

There are at least four types of coronavirus strains circulating in the world, says WHO

A report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) states that there are at least four types of coronavirus strains circulating in the world since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan in November 2019.

The UN health agency said in the report on 'SARS-CoV-2 Variants' that it has received several reports of peculiar public health crises since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which might have been caused by different variants of SARS-CoV-2.

According to WHO, a SARS-CoV-2 variant with a D614G mutation emerged in late January/ early February 2020, which eventually replaced the original SARS-CoV-2 strain that China reported.

By June 2020, it became the dominant strain, causing more infections and spreading more quickly too. However, the mutation did not cause “more severe illness or alter the effectiveness of existing laboratory diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, or public health preventive measures”.

Next, around August/ September 2020, the third variant of the coronavirus was identified. This was found infecting farmed minks, which were then transmitting it to humans. This fresh strain identified in Denmark was named the “Cluster 5”.

As per the WHO report: “There is concern that this variant may result in reduced virus neutralization in humans, which could potentially decrease the extent and duration of immune protection following natural infection or vaccination.”

Notably, only 12 cases of the Cluster 5 variant infecting humans were identified till September 2020.

Finally, on December 14, the United Kingdom became the first country to report the SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01. However, there is still no clarity on how and where the SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01 strain originated.

According to WHO: “While SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01 from the UK also has the N501Y mutation, phylogenetic analysis has shown that 501Y.V2 from South Africa are different virus variants. In the week beginning 16 November, routine sequencing by South African health authorities found that this new SARS-CoV-2 variant has largely replaced other SARS-CoV-2 viruses circulating in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.”