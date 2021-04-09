Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah (File Image: PTI)

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tested positive for coronavirus on April 9. The senior National Conference leader, in a tweet posted on his official social media handle, said he was asymptomatic and would remain under home isolation.

"For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon," Abdullah tweeted.

"I'm completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home and monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc," he further added.

The positive test report of Abdullah came a couple of days after he took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was administered the jab at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar on April 7.

Abdullah's father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had also tested positive for the virus on March 30. He had also taken the first dose of the vaccine on March 2.

The senior Abdullah, 85, was admitted to the SKIMS earlier this month for medical supervision. He was, however, discharged after five days - on April 7 - as doctors concluded that he would recover at home with all his parameters being stable.

Across Jammu & Kashmir, an increase in infections has been recorded over the past two weeks. The per-day count surged to 812 on April 8 - the highest this year. Of the total new cases, 349 were reported in Srinagar alone.