For the first time in 10 months, no COVID-19 death reported in last 24 hours in Delhi

Delhi has reported zero COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours for the first time in 10 months since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



Today no death has been reported due to COVID infection.

Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection.

I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and frontline workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail. pic.twitter.com/0sHbPurjgk

— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) February 9, 2021

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to announce the welcome news on February 9 and wrote: "Today no death has been reported due to COVID infection. Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection. I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and front-line workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail."

Delhi reported 100 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus tally to 6,36,260. Delhi’s COVID-19 death toll has remained unchanged since February 9 at 10,882, and the number of active coronavirus cases stands at 1,052.

Notably, 15 states and Union territories (UTs) have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, including seven states and UTs where no person died of COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

