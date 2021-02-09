MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

For the first time in 10 months, no COVID-19 death reported in last 24 hours in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to announce the welcome news and wrote: "Today no death has been reported due to COVID infection. Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection."

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST
However, Delhi reported 100 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. (Image: Reuters)

However, Delhi reported 100 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. (Image: Reuters)


Delhi has reported zero COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours for the first time in 10 months since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to announce the welcome news on February 9 and wrote: "Today no death has been reported due to COVID infection. Delhi's collective will is gradually winning over the infection. I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and front-line workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail."

Delhi reported 100 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus tally to 6,36,260. Delhi’s COVID-19 death toll has remained unchanged since February 9 at 10,882, and the number of active coronavirus cases stands at 1,052.

Notably, 15 states and Union territories (UTs) have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, including seven states and UTs where no person died of COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #16th India-Russia Annual Summit #coronavirus #COVID-19 deaths #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Feb 9, 2021 06:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.