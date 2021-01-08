Flight operations between India and UK resume partially amidst strict quarantine rules; all you need to know

The Indian government had suspended flight services both to and from the UK on December 23.
Flights from the UK to India resumed partially on January 8 as an Air India flight landed with 256 passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
This happened amidst Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declaring a mandatory 7- day institutional quarantine for all UK returnees who test negative at IGI Airport. The decision caused chaos and confusion at the airport, as it was unplanned and not intimated earlier to the passengers.
The Indian government had suspended flight services both to and from the UK on December 23 keeping in mind the new and fast-spreading strain of SARS-Cov-2, which is quite rampant in the UK.
But soon after, Union Civil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that limited operations of flights will resume. Thirty flights will operate every week - 15 each by the Indian and the UK carriers. This will stand till January 23.
Following this, on January 6, the first Air India flight for the UK left Delhi's IGI Airport with 252 passengers. Another flight from Mumbai left for London on the same evening. Around 491 passengers have flown out of the country in these two flights.
Strict guidelines in place
The Union health ministry has applied strict guidelines for those flying into India from the UK. All passengers will be subjected to mandatory self-paid RT-PCR tests at the airport. Along with this, they also have to get the test done before boarding the flight from the UK. The passengers will also be required to declare their travel history in the past 14 days.
The IGI airport goes a step further and also advises the passengers to maintain a gap of 10 hours between their international flight's estimated time of arrival and the connecting domestic flight's time of departure.
Delhi Chief Minister not happy with the decision
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not on board with the Centre's decision to resume flights. He had tweeted asking the government to extend the ban till January 31.
"With great difficulty, people have brought COVID situation in control. The UK's COVID situation is very serious. Now, why lift ban and expose our people to risk?" Kejriwal had asked.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed the same sentiment, asking the government to reconsider its decision.
A special surveillance report
by the Central government has tallied the total number of cases of the UK strain of coronavirus in India at 82.