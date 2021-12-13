MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

First person dies from Omicron variant in United Kingdom

Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov. 27 in the United Kingdom, Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions, and on Sunday he urged people to get booster shots to prevent the health service from being overwhelmed.

Reuters
December 13, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
Representative Image | AFP/Getty Images

Representative Image | AFP/Getty Images


At least one patient has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.


"Sadly at least one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson told reporters.


"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus - I think that's something we need to set on one side - and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population."


ALSO READ: Omicron wave heads for UK, but it’s not clear how bad it’ll be


Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov. 27 in the United Kingdom, Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions, and on Sunday he urged people to get booster shots to prevent the health service from being overwhelmed.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Omicron coronavirus variant was spreading at a "phenomenal rate" and now accounted for about 40% of infections in London.

Reuters
Tags: #Covid-19 #Omicron variant #United Kingdom Boris Johnson
first published: Dec 13, 2021 06:26 pm

