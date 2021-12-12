MARKET NEWS

English
First case of Omicron reported in Kerala

First case of Omicron reported in Kerala

In a video posted on her Facebook page, the minister said that the patient was a Kerala native who recently came from the United Kingdom.

PTI
December 12, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
Omicron variant [Representative image]

The first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been confirmed in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Omicron variant threat: Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh report their first case; tally goes up to 37

The patient's condition is stable and there was no need to panic as the government was taking all necessary steps to curb spread of the new variant of the virus, she said.
PTI
Tags: #Covid-19 #Kerala #Omicron variant
first published: Dec 12, 2021 07:51 pm

