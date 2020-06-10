App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIR against Mumbai hospital attendants for 'misplacing' COVID-positive murder victim's body

The victim was allegedly assaulted and stabbed to death by his cousins on June 3 following a dispute in the family

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In a bizarre series of events, an FIR was filed against employees of state-run Rajawadi Hospital for 'misplacing' the body of a 27-year-old murder victim who tested positive for COVID-19.

After learning that the deceased tested positive for coronavirus, his family reached the hospital with an ambulance to claim the body when they were told that the body is missing, reported The Indian Express.

Senior Inspector of Tilak Nagar police station, Sushil Kamble, said an FIR has been registered against the attendants of the Rajawadi hospital under Sections 297 (indignity to human corpse) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Close

"The hospital has CCTV cameras, but the footage has not been of any help in determining whether the body has been handed over to someone else," Kamble said.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The victim was allegedly assaulted and stabbed to death by his cousins on the night of June 3 following a dispute in the family. A murder case was registered and five persons were arrested in the case.

The victim's body was taken to Rajawadi Hospital where the doctors conducted a COVID-19 test before handing over the body to the family. He tested positive for the infection and when the family arrived at the hospital to collect the body, the hospital was unable to trace it.

The family members subsequently informed local Tilak Nagar police and filed an FIR. The BMC has also started an investigation into the incident.

In a similar incident, an 80-year-old patient had recently gone missing from Shatabdi hospital in suburban Kandivali. His body was later found

lying near Borivli railway station, less than one km away from the hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.