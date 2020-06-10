FIR against Mumbai hospital attendants for 'misplacing' COVID-positive murder victim's body

In a bizarre series of events, an FIR was filed against employees of state-run Rajawadi Hospital for 'misplacing' the body of a 27-year-old murder victim who tested positive for COVID-19.

After learning that the deceased tested positive for coronavirus, his family reached the hospital with an ambulance to claim the body when they were told that the body is missing, reported The Indian Express.

Senior Inspector of Tilak Nagar police station, Sushil Kamble, said an FIR has been registered against the attendants of the Rajawadi hospital under Sections 297 (indignity to human corpse) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The hospital has CCTV cameras, but the footage has not been of any help in determining whether the body has been handed over to someone else," Kamble said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The victim was allegedly assaulted and stabbed to death by his cousins on the night of June 3 following a dispute in the family. A murder case was registered and five persons were arrested in the case.

The victim's body was taken to Rajawadi Hospital where the doctors conducted a COVID-19 test before handing over the body to the family. He tested positive for the infection and when the family arrived at the hospital to collect the body, the hospital was unable to trace it.

The family members subsequently informed local Tilak Nagar police and filed an FIR. The BMC has also started an investigation into the incident.

In a similar incident, an 80-year-old patient had recently gone missing from Shatabdi hospital in suburban Kandivali. His body was later found

lying near Borivli railway station, less than one km away from the hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)