FDA grants emergency use approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 11 approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, and a rollout could begin within days.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine candidate that has been given emergency use authorisation in the Unites States, the country most affected by the pandemic.

The US has so far seen more than 16 million cases of the novel coronavirus and around 300,000 deaths.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer developed the vaccine along with German company BionNTech.

"The FDA's authorization for emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world," FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn said in a statement.

"We have been looking forward to presenting our robust data package to the committee of vaccine experts for the US government since we began our efforts to develop a novel COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr Albert Bourla said in a statement.

