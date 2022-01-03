'False media reports': Expired COVID-19 vaccines not being administered in India, clarifies Health Ministry

​ (File image: Vial of Covaxin)

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 3 trashed media reports that claimed that expired coronavirus vaccines are being administered in India.

“There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme. This is false and misleading and based on incomplete information,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Union Ministry further clarified that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had last year approved the extension of the shelf life of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield COVID-19 vaccines to 12 months and nine months, respectively.

It said: “The CDSCO had on October 25, 2021, in response to M/s Bharat Biotech International Limited’s letter no: BBIL/RA/21/567 approved the extension of the shelf life of Covaxin (The whole virion, inactivated coronavirus vaccine) from nine months to 12 months.”

“Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from six months to nine months on 22nd February 2021.”

Notably, the shelf life of vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by vaccine manufacturers.