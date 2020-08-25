172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|coronavirus|facebook-plans-news-service-launch-in-uk-india-brazil-5755541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook plans news service launch in UK, India, Brazil

The social media giant's news service currently pays US publishers for content and has original reporting from more than 200 outlets, including thousands of local news organizations.

Reuters

Facebook Inc on August 25 said it plans to launch its news service in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Brazil in the coming months, after having introduced the feature in the United States last year.

Facebook, which has 2.7 billion monthly active users, has come under fire for its lax approach to fake news reports and disinformation campaigns, which many believe affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

Following the criticism, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had said the company would prioritize "trustworthy" news in its feed by identifying high-quality outlets.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 09:08 pm

