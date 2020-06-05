Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an easing of lockdown restrictions in the state. A renowned doctor said following ramping up of COVID-19 tests, the government seems to be gradually shifting towards the Sweden model to contain the pandemic.

In this edition of the explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what is the Sweden model and if West Bengal and other Indian states can make a shift during Unlock 1.0.