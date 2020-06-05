App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what is the Sweden model and if West Bengal and other Indian states can make a shift during Unlock 1.0.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an easing of lockdown restrictions in the state. A renowned doctor said following ramping up of COVID-19 tests, the government seems to be gradually shifting towards the Sweden model to contain the pandemic.

In this edition of the explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what is the Sweden model and if West Bengal and other Indian states can make a shift during Unlock 1.0.

Watch the video for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #Explained #Reopening India #Sweden #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt projects by consumer durables firms may suffer delays on manpower shortage

Govt projects by consumer durables firms may suffer delays on manpower shortage

COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

UltraTech Cement restricts FY21 capex to Rs 1,000 crore amid COVID-19 disruptions

UltraTech Cement restricts FY21 capex to Rs 1,000 crore amid COVID-19 disruptions

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.