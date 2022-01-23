Explained | Is new Omicron BA.2 subvariant more dangerous?

Representative image: AP

The UK Health Security Agency, on January 21, designated a sub-lineage known as BA.2 of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant as a variant under investigation, saying it could have a growth advantage.

The Britain health authorities identified more than 400 cases in Britain in the first ten days of January and indicated the latest Omicron variant had been detected in some 40 other countries, accounting for the majority of most recent cases in some nations including India, Denmark and Sweden.

The first sequences were submitted from the Philippines to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of influenza viruses and the COVID-19. With 6,411 sequences, most samples of BA-.2, so far, have been uploaded from Denmark. India has reported 530 samples of Omicron subvariant, followed by Sweden with 181 and Singapore with 127, reported Hindustan Times.

Is it more dangerous than Omicron variant?

The World Health Organization (WHO), which had classified Omicron as a “variant of concern”, does not at this stage distinguish between it and its BA.2 sub-lineage. However, scientists are keeping a close watch on it to determine how its emergence could effect future pandemic spread.

Dr Meera Chand, COVID-19 Incident Director at UKHSA, said the nature of viruses is to evolve and mutate so the emergence of new variants is expected as the pandemic goes on, reported Reuters.

“So far, there is insufficient evidence to determine whether BA.2 causes more severe illness than Omicron BA.1, but data is limited and UKHSA continues to investigate,” Chand said.

"Very early observations from India and Denmark suggest there is no dramatic difference in severity compared to BA.1," tweeted Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College, London, adding the latest variant should not call into question the effectiveness of existing vaccines.

Peacock stressed that "we do not currently have a strong handle on ... how much more transmissibility BA.2 might have over BA.1. However, we can make some guesses/early observations."

He added that "there is likely to be minimal differences in vaccine effectiveness against BA.1 and BA.2. Personally, I'm not sure BA.2 is going to have a substantial impact on the current Omicron wave of the pandemic.

"Several countries are near, or even past the peak of BA.1 waves. I would be very surprised if BA.2 caused a second wave at this point. Even with slightly higher transmissibility this absolutely is not a Delta-Omicron change and instead is likely to be slower and more subtle," he forecast.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that BA.2 did not look as if it would prove a game-changer as variants appear on the scene "fairly regularly". But he indicated he would reserve judgement, reported AFP.

Next steps

Antoine Flahault, the director of the University of Geneva's Institute of Global Health, says the watchword is not panic but "vigilance".

"For now we have the impression (BA.2 case) severity is comparable to" classic variant Omicron cases."

BA.2 has yet to be designated a variant of concern -- but Flahault says countries have to be alert to the latest development as scientists ramp up surveillance.