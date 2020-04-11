App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How does news continue during the coronavirus pandemic?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how media outlets disseminate news during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India is under a 21-day lockdown, essential service providers continue to work tirelessly. Not only in India, but globally, journalists and media professionals are trying to keep citizens informed during this crisis.

While following all precautionary measures, broadcast, print and web news organisations are functioning with minimal staff. It is visible that anchors and correspondents are practising social distancing on broadcast channels.

In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how media outlets disseminate news during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 11, 2020 09:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Explained #News #News Agencies #video

