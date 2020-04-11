Explained | How does news continue during the coronavirus pandemic?

As India is under a 21-day lockdown, essential service providers continue to work tirelessly. Not only in India, but globally, journalists and media professionals are trying to keep citizens informed during this crisis.

While following all precautionary measures, broadcast, print and web news organisations are functioning with minimal staff. It is visible that anchors and correspondents are practising social distancing on broadcast channels.

In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains how media outlets disseminate news during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.