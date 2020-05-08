Explained | COVID-19: Positive Case-To-Test Ratio

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the importance of the COVID-19 positive case-to-test ratio and how it is calculated.
The spread and the severity of the coronavirus pandemic have necessitated a sharp increase in testing globally. An oft-used and important statistic associated with testing is a positive case-to-test ratio.
In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the importance of the COVID-19 positive case-to-test ratio and how it is calculated.Watch the video for more.
First Published on May 8, 2020 10:15 am