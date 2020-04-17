Explained | COVID-19 crisis: Bhilwara and Kerala models of containment

While the number of reported infections in India has only risen, Bhilwara - a city in Rajasthan - and the state of Kerala are successful examples in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

On April 16, Kerala reported only one new case of COVID-19 while the Bhilwara district did not report any new case in the past week.

In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the success stories of these two regions.