you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | COVID-19 crisis: Bhilwara and Kerala models of containment

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the success stories of these two regions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While the number of reported infections in India has only risen, Bhilwara - a city in Rajasthan - and the state of Kerala are successful examples in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

On April 16, Kerala reported only one new case of COVID-19 while the Bhilwara district did not report any new case in the past week.

In this edition of Explained, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the success stories of these two regions.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 09:10 am

tags #Bhilwara #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Kerala #video

