Explained | COVID-19: Could it be just viral fever? Should I see a doctor right away? All your doubts cleared

India has reported 2300+ novel coronavirus cases with the death toll reaching 60. But it is also important to note that over 150 people have recovered from COVID-19.

While the global situation seems grim, health advisories around the world have urged citizens to not panic but to take all necessary precautions.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma tells you what to do if you experience pneumonia-like symptoms.