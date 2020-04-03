App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | COVID-19: Could it be just viral fever? Should I see a doctor right away? All your doubts cleared

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma tells you how to distinguish between a normal fever and COVID-19 and the right time to see a doctor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has reported 2300+ novel coronavirus cases with the death toll reaching 60. But it is also important to note that over 150 people have recovered from COVID-19.

While the global situation seems grim, health advisories around the world have urged citizens to not panic but to take all necessary precautions.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma tells you what to do if you experience pneumonia-like symptoms.

Close
Watch the video for more

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Explainer #medical treatment #video

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.