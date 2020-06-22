Even as Dharavi, Worli show signs of improvement, emerging hotspots a worry for Mumbai

Even as Dharavi in Mumbai is being touted as a COVID-19 success story, in that the densely populated region has managed to contain the spread of the virus, other areas in the city are witnessing a rise in cases.

This is particularly true for areas like Malad, Borivali, Dahisar, Andheri, Kandivali, Mulund and Bhandup, where data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suggests that the doubling rate is worse than the city's average.

For instance, as on June 21, the case doubling rate in Borivali was 18 days compared to 34 days for Mumbai as a whole, while neighbouring Dahisar, part of R North Ward, was even worse with number of cases doubling every 16 days. Reports had suggested that civic authorities might impose a 'complete lockdown' in these areas, but the BMC came out with a clarification on June 21 stating that no such plan was in the offing.

"No lockdown has been declared in North Mumbai. The lockdown is only limited to containment zones, which is to say the areas where cases have been found," a BMC official said. Officials, however, admit that rumors of a lockdown in these regions started doing the rounds because of the high number of cases in the region.

Moreover, officials said that now, more number of cases are being reported from residential complexes and high rises. "In Dahisar, for instance, the ratio is 60:40. 60 percent of the cases are being reported from residential complexes in the ward now," Sandya Nandekar, Assistant Commissioner of R-North Ward told Moneycontrol.

Officials said that they are facing a similar situation in other wards as well. According to BMC data, over 5,000 buildings remain sealed in the city. This trend is particularly visible since Unlock 1.0, and although BMC has stressed that the situation in the city is under control, officials said that the spike in north Mumbai needs to be contained soon.

"Social distancing is not being followed properly. There is also the problem that there are no concrete guidelines as to how a housing society should manage in case there is a spurt of COVID-19 cases in the residential complex," a BMC official said on the condition of anonymity. The official added that the civic body is planning to come out with guidelines for housing complexes soon.

Similarly, Prashant Sapkale, Assistant Commissioner of K-East Ward, said that the people, who are involved in essential services and are going to offices at MIDC, SEEPZ or Cargo Complex, among others, are the ones who are contracting the disease.

"Besides, K-East is dense, and geographically the biggest ward in Mumbai. We have been shifting high risk contacts and testing as per the new protocols. Moreover, passengers who arrive in Mumbai via the Vande Bharat mission, too, are accommodated in some of the hotels in our ward. Some of them test positive," Sapkale said.

To break the chain of transmission in these areas the civic body on June 22 launched 'Mission Zero'. The rapid action plan would involve 50 mobile dispensary vans covering vulnerable parts of Mumbai for the next two- three weeks to conduct a preliminary examination of patients.

"We are confident that the situation will come under control by the end of this week," Nandekar said.