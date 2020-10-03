EU green-lights rapid 15-minute COVID-19 test with near full accuracy

A rapid antigen test developed by Becton Dickinson (BD) has been certified to be marketed within the European Economic Area (EEA). The 15-minute test is pocket-sized and can be used in hospitals and smaller clinics.

Bloomberg reported that BD's test will be based on the BD Veritor Plus System and will be available by the end of October 2020. While rapid antigen tests are quicker than PCR testing, which takes up to 15 days, they are generally thought to be less reliable.

Becton Dickinson said its antigen assay is 93.5 percent sensitive, a measure of how often it correctly identifies infections, and 99.3 percent specific, the rate of correct negative tests, the report said.

The test is already available in the US, and BD said it could manufacture eight million tests a month by October. The company is discussing adoption of this mobile testing system with several governments, but did not reveal how much they would be priced.