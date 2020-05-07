Enclosed public spaces prominent transmission centres for COVID-19, 14 studies reveal

Common findings of 14 studies have revealed that enclosed spaces like workplaces and restaurants are high-risk environments for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Interestingly, the report also states that schools are not prominent transmission centres and children are unlikely to be the source of any household infection.

According to a report in The Indian Express, researchers studied transmission patterns across nine countries: China, Iran, South Korea, Singapore, Iceland, France, Taiwan, Japan and the US. They tracked index patients and the channels of contagion, including home, public transport, workplaces and religious gatherings.

Stating that enclosed public gatherings and mass living spaces are super-spreading environments, the study highlights the importance of ventilated, open spaces.

While some studies found that household contacts account for 10-20 percent of transmission, 5-10 percent was traced to transportation, dining and entertainment.

One of the studies cited an incident in Singapore, where a church gathering was responsible for over half of an index patient’s positive secondary contacts, and another 23 percent were from a family gathering.

“It is possible to reduce the risk of transmission if symptomatic people avoid attending events where prolonged social interactions take place,” it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Similarly, in Boston, 147 out of 408 (36 percent) residents in a homeless shelter tested positive. In China, 57 of 89 (64 percent) residents of a nursing facility tested positive.

According to American and European researchers in a paper on medRxiv — a portal for papers that are yet to be peer-reviewed — population density of a city played a major role in China.

“The epidemic intensity of COVID-19 is strongly shaped by crowding,” the study said, adding that population size, mean temperature, and mean humidity were found to be smaller influencers than density.

In another common thread, the studies found that schools were not prominent transmission centres, especially for children below 10 years of age. Similarly, an Australian study, too, found that children are unlikely to be the source of any household infection. In Iceland, a population screening of thousands of people found that no child under 10 years tested positive.

Household transmission for COVID-19 is particularly high, even more than SARS and MERS, according to another study in medRxiv, which is based on Guangzhou. However, Oxford-published research from across China found that those who quarantined themselves in their own households did not transmit the disease to other members, suggesting that home quarantine can be possible if proper isolation protocol is followed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy