Eligible MPs to get inoculated at exclusive vaccination centre inside Parliament complex

Persons aged above 45 years who have comorbidities are also eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine, but Indian Parliament does not maintain health record of its members.

Parliamentarians eligible to get vaccinated will get their COVID-19 vaccine shots at an exclusive vaccination centre set up for MPs inside the Parliament complex.

According to a Hindustan Times report, almost half of the 777 MPs in India, i.e. 366 parliamentarians, are eligible to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease by virtue of being senior citizens.

To be precise, 47 percent of Indian MPs are aged above sixty years and are eligible to get vaccinated during the current phase of vaccine roll-out aimed at inoculating elderly persons. There are 62 percent Rajya Sabha members and 36 percent Lok Sabha members who are aged above 60 years and are eligible to get vaccinated.



Lok Sabha Secretariate to set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Parliament House Medical Centre for vaccination of MPs & their family members; vaccination to take place from March 9 in accordance with prioritization as guided by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration pic.twitter.com/rG70GAPlHR

— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

A circular issued by the Lok Sabha read: “For the welfare of Members of Parliament, a COVID-19 vaccination centre has been set up in Parliament House Medical Centre from March 9.”

Vaccines will be administered to parliamentarians on all working days by trained healthcare workers, the circular stated.

Although it is mandatory for MPs to get RT-PCR tests done to attend Parliament session, their attendance at the vaccination drive that would be held inside the Parliament complex will be completely voluntary.

Notably, family members of parliamentarians will also be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, their vaccination will not be done at Parliament, but at two vaccination centres set up at CGHS Dispensary North Avenue and CGHS Dispensary South Avenue.