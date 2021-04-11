English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA). Join Now
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Eligible family members vaccinated, can apply for extra rebate in property tax: North Delhi mayor

The mayor said a circular was issued on Friday in anticipation of approval of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

PTI
April 11, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST
Elderly woman at a vaccination centre in India (File image: AP)

Elderly woman at a vaccination centre in India (File image: AP)

The owner of a residential house and his or her eligible family members who have received anti-coronavirus vaccine can apply to avail additional rebate in payment of property tax, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Saturday.

The mayor said a circular was issued on Friday in anticipation of approval of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"According to the circular, owners or taxpayers of residential properties only, will have special incentive of getting a further rebate of 5 per cent in payment of property tax, over and above the 15 per cent rebate enjoyed on timely payment of the annual tax if they are eligible for vaccination and vaccinated, and so are their eligible family members," he said.

Such owners will have to furnish copies of vaccination certificates of all members to avail the scheme, which is applicable with immediate effect, the circular said. It is available only till June 30, the mayor said.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Delhi #north Delhi #property tax #vaccine
first published: Apr 11, 2021 08:06 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.