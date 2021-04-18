'Duty before everything else': Two Gujarat doctors return to work after cremating their mothers

Representative image [Shutterstock]

As coronavirus cases and fatalities surge across the country, two doctors from Gujarat returned to saving lives after performing the last rites of their mothers, the Times of India reported.

Dr Shilpa Patel, an associate professor with the anatomy department at the State-run SSG hospital returned to work donning her PPE after performing the last rites of her 77-year-old mother Kanta Ambalal Patel who passed away after a week's battle with COVID-19.

'Duty before everything else' were Patel's words to her daughter.

Another frontline worker, Dr Rahul Parmar, who lost his 67-year-old mother, Kanta Parmar in Gandhinagar on April 15, returned to work as the nodal officer for COVID management and part of the dead body disposal team at central Gujarat's biggest hospital, the publication said in the report.

“It was a natural death. I finished the cremation rituals with my family and returned to Vadodra," Parmar said.

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has reached over 1.45 crore on April 18, as per Health Ministry data, while the active cases surpassed the 16-lakh mark (1,679,740). The death toll increased to 175,649 (1.75 lakh), the data showed.