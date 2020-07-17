Dubai hospital waives Rs 1.52-crore bill of COVID-positive Telangana labourer

A Dubai hospital has waived off Rs 1.52 crore bill of a labourer from Telangana on humanitarian grounds. Odnala Rajesh, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at the Dubai Hospital for 80 days, reached Hyderabad on Wednesday and left for his village in Jagtiyal district.

As per the IANS report, the 42-year-old was admitted to Dubai Hospital on April 23 after testing positive for COVID-19. He recovered from the infection after 80 days of treatment. The hospital bill amounted to roughly Rs 1.52 crore (7,62,555 dirham).

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

President of the Gulf Workers' Protection Society in Dubai, Gundelli Narasimha brought the matter to the attention of Sumanth Reddy, an Indian Consulate volunteer in Dubai. Subsequently, Reddy and Ashok Kotecha of BAPS Swaminarayan Trust requested Harjeet Singh, Consul (Labour) of Indian Consulate in Dubai, to help the poor worker.

Upon receiving the request, Singh wrote a letter to the Dubai Hospital requesting them to waive the bill on humanitarian grounds. The hospital then waived the bill worth Rs 1.52 crore.

Dubai Hospital is a multi-speciality hospital and is a part of the Dubai Department of Health and Medical Services. Ashok Kotecha also sponsored Telangana worker and his escort Dyavara Kankaiah's flight tickets. He also gave them Rs 10,000 for pocket expenses.

The duo landed in Hyderabad by an Air India Express flight on Wednesday. Rajesh has been sent to 14-day home quarantine.