DRDO's antibody detection kit: Here's the details on pricing, availability
The kit offers a significantly fast turnaround time, taking only 75 minutes to conduct a test.
May 21, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has come up with an antibody detection-based kit called DIPCOVAN. The kit can detect coronavirus spike as well as the nucleocapsid proteins of the virus.
“The DIPCOVAN kit can detect both spike as well as nucleocapsid (S&N) proteins of SARS-CoV-2 virus with a high sensitivity of 97 per cent and specificity of 99 per cent," a statement by the DRDO said.
It offers a significantly fast turnaround time, taking only 75 minutes to conduct a test. There is also no cross-reactivity with other diseases. The kit has a shelf life of 18 months.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved the kit in April and three batches of the product were validated during the past year. The kit has been indigenously developed by the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) in association with a diagnostic company in Delhi. It has been validated on over 1,000 samples of patients at various Covid-designated hospitals across the national capital.
The product received regulatory approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to manufacture for sale and distribution, in May.
Around the first week of June, 100 kits with 100 tests will be readily available in the market after the launch. The market price of the product is estimated to be approximately Rs 75 per test.