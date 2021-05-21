DRDO's antibody detection kit: Here's the details on pricing, availability

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has come up with an antibody detection-based kit called DIPCOVAN.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has come up with an antibody detection-based kit called DIPCOVAN. The kit can detect coronavirus spike as well as the nucleocapsid proteins of the virus.

“The DIPCOVAN kit can detect both spike as well as nucleocapsid (S&N) proteins of SARS-CoV-2 virus with a high sensitivity of 97 per cent and specificity of 99 per cent," a statement by the DRDO said.



A DRDO lab develops an antibody detection-based kit DIPCOVAN, the DIPAS-VDx COVID 19 IgG Antibody Microwell ELISA for sero-surveillance. The kit can detect spike as well as nucleocapsid (S&N) proteins of SARS-CoV-2 virus with a high sensitivity of 97% & specificity of 99%: DRDO pic.twitter.com/8SSWw1xv3o

— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

It offers a significantly fast turnaround time, taking only 75 minutes to conduct a test. There is also no cross-reactivity with other diseases. The kit has a shelf life of 18 months.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved the kit in April and three batches of the product were validated during the past year. The kit has been indigenously developed by the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) in association with a diagnostic company in Delhi. It has been validated on over 1,000 samples of patients at various Covid-designated hospitals across the national capital.

The product received regulatory approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to manufacture for sale and distribution, in May.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Around the first week of June, 100 kits with 100 tests will be readily available in the market after the launch. The market price of the product is estimated to be approximately Rs 75 per test.