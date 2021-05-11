Dr Reddy's signs licensing pact with Eli Lilly to produce COVID-19 treatment drug Baricitinib
The Hyderabad-based company has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly for the manufacture and marketing of the drug in India.
May 11, 2021 / 11:21 PM IST
The drug Baricitinib has received restricted emergency use approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for COVID-19 treatment.
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories on May 11 inked a licensing pact with Eli Lilly and Company to produce Baricitinib in the country for treatment of COVID-19.
The drugmaker said that it has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly for the manufacture and commercialisation of the drug in India.
"The drug Baricitinib has received restricted emergency use approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, India, for use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)," Dr Reddy said in a press release.
Dr Reddy's added that this partnership comes at a critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic in India. The drug will add to the company's existing range of COVID-19 therapeutics covering the full spectrum from mild to moderate and severe conditions of the disease, and a vaccine.
Earlier on May 10, Eli Lilly had announced voluntary licensing agreements with Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin to expedite availability of its arthritis drug Baricitinib for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.
"From the start, we have been determined to explore every possible avenue against COVID-19. Our collaboration with Lilly will help us make yet another treatment option available to patients in India," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO (API and Services) Deepak Sapra said.