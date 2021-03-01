coronavirus Don't hesitate, taking the COVID-19 vaccine makes sense The central government has expanded the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive to include all citizens above the age of 60 and those over 45 years with comorbidities. The inoculation of these groups began on March 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 70, took his first jab at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to begin this phase of the vaccination drive. For anyone who questions whether it is necessary to get the vaccine, here are the top five reasons why you should take the COVID-19 vaccine.