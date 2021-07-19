Kerala's Test Positivity Rate crosses 11 percent with 9,931 fresh cases

Representational image

Kerala on July 19, logged 9,931 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 31,70,868, with the Test Positivity Rate climbing to 11.08 percent after remaining around the 10 percent mark for several weeks.

The number of people who have succumbed to the virus rose to 15,408 with 58 more deaths, a state government release said. As many as 13,206 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,33,258 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,21,708, it said. Malappuram accounted for the most number of cases (1615), followed by Kozhikode (1022), Thrissur (996), Ernakulam (921), Palakkad (846) and Kollam (802).

Of the new cases, 66 are health workers, 31 had come from outside the state and 9,202 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 632 cases, the release said. In the last 24 hours, 89,654 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,54,31,248.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 11.08 percent. There are currently 4,06,8044 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,82,081 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,723 in hospitals. There are 567 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent.

On Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George had said that areas with a TPR above 10 per cent indicated numerous clusters of infection due to celebrations, like weddings. She had said that this was a grave situation and if people want to hold celebrations, they should do so by following the COVID protocols and restrictions as that would be best for all.