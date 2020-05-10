Despite lockdown, NFL's fertiliser sales jump 71% to 3.62 lakh tonnes in April

State-owned NFL achieved 71 percent growth in sales of fertilisers in April 2020 at 3.62 lakh tonnes on rising demand for nutrients from farmers despite the nationwide lockdown.

National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL) had sold 2.12 lakh tonnes of fertilisers in the same month last year.

"NFL has started the financial year 2020-21 with a bang by recording 71 percent growth in fertilizer sales in the month of April compared to the same period last year," the company said in a statement.

This was despite the stringent restrictions in the country in April due to the COVID-19 lockdown, it added.

NFL's CMD Manoj Mishra appreciated efforts of the marketing team for achieving this highest-ever growth in sales in the month of April 2020.

It sold a record 57 lakh tonnes of fertilisers during the last fiscal year.

NFL operates five natural gas-based plants at Nangal and Bathinda in Punjab, Panipat in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh.