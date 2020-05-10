App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Despite lockdown, NFL's fertiliser sales jump 71% to 3.62 lakh tonnes in April

NFL operates five natural gas-based plants at Nangal and Bathinda in Punjab, Panipat in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned NFL achieved 71 percent growth in sales of fertilisers in April 2020 at 3.62 lakh tonnes on rising demand for nutrients from farmers despite the nationwide lockdown.

National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL) had sold 2.12 lakh tonnes of fertilisers in the same month last year.

"NFL has started the financial year 2020-21 with a bang by recording 71 percent growth in fertilizer sales in the month of April compared to the same period last year," the company said in a statement.

This was despite the stringent restrictions in the country in April due to the COVID-19 lockdown, it added.

related news

NFL's CMD Manoj Mishra appreciated efforts of the marketing team for achieving this highest-ever growth in sales in the month of April 2020.

It sold a record 57 lakh tonnes of fertilisers during the last fiscal year.

NFL operates five natural gas-based plants at Nangal and Bathinda in Punjab, Panipat in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh.

First Published on May 10, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #National Fertilisers Ltd

