Denmark to kill millions of minks as mutated coronavirus found infecting humans

Denmark, which is one of the largest producers of fur in the world, is looking to kill all the minks in the country to prevent the spread of a coronavirus mutation that has infected humans.

The Danish government has announced that it would limit culling and kill all of the 15 million minks in the country, reported the Washington Post.

Although coronavirus is known to mutate constantly, this variation has had experts worried because scientists at the Statens Serum Institut found that the 12 infected patients had less ability to produce antibodies, which could hamper the efficacy of a vaccine.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier this week that though the situation called for “resolute action”, it was a “heavy decision” to take.

“As a government, we will do everything we can to ensure that the mutated infection is contained and does not spread further. That is why, unfortunately, it is necessary to put down all minks in Denmark,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke has informed that in northern Denmark, 400 cases of coronavirus infection in humans turned out to be related to mink farms and about five percent of all the human infections in the area turned out to be related to the mutated variation of coronavirus.

Notably, there are over 1,000 mink farms in Denmark, which produce around 40 percent of the world’s mink pelts. Of these, 207 farms have already reported their minks to be coronavirus positive.

Earlier this year, The Netherlands and Spain had euthanized millions of minks over concerns of them spreading COVID-19.