Delta-variant COVID-19 cluster detected at Strasbourg art school

The four cases, confirmed as the more contagious variant first detected in India, were found at the Haute Ecole des Arts du Rhin, which was closed by authorities on June 10 until further notice.

Reuters
June 12, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
Authorities around Europe are on high alert for the variant, which caused devastation in India before establishing a foothold in Britain. (Representative image: Reuters)

A cluster of Delta-variant COVID-19 infections has been detected at an art school in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, the regional health authority said on Saturday.

India-variant COVID-19 cases more-than-double in UK

Officials at the Grand Est regional health authority said they were testing dozens of people who may have been in contact with the four people infected, as well as conducting a localised vaccination campaign targeting the student community.
Reuters
first published: Jun 12, 2021 09:14 pm

Take a Quick Survey