MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Delhi: Vasant Vihar SDM office orders hotel to cancel AP Dhillon's music show

The order came a few days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority extended till December 31 midnight its COVID-19-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

PTI
December 18, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
The Vasant Vihar sub divisional magistrate has directed a restaurant owner to cancel the gathering of 400-500 people and a music show by singer AP Dhillon

The Vasant Vihar sub divisional magistrate has directed a restaurant owner to cancel the gathering of 400-500 people and a music show by singer AP Dhillon

The Vasant Vihar sub divisional magistrate has directed a restaurant owner to cancel the gathering of 400-500 people and a music show by singer AP Dhillon, scheduled for Saturday, in violation of DDMA guidelines. In an order dated December 17, the SDM has also directed the owners to "submit a reply for concealing facts and submitting false information".

The order came a few days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority extended till December 31 midnight its COVID-19-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

In the order issued on December 15, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of December 31 and January 1.

According to the SDM office, the owners of Andaz Hotel, Aerocity in a letter on December 13 had informed about the launch of their restaurant on December 18, 2021, expecting 400-500 guests for the evening. "However, it has been brought to the notice of the undersigned through websites like in bookmyshow.com and other sources that a music show by Sh AP Dhillon is being organised by you in your premises Khubani, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity, Delhi on 18/12/21, 10pm onwards," the order read.

"Therefore, you are hereby directed to cancel the music show and the related gathering/congregation since it is in violation of the DDMA order cited," it added. Any violation of the instructions will incur action as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, the order said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

 
PTI
Tags: #AP Dhillion #COVID-19 Delhi #DDMA Order
first published: Dec 18, 2021 07:35 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.