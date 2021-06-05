Delhi Unlocks: Metro Services to resume from June 7 with 50% seating capacity

Delhi Metro Services will now resume from June 7 onwards.

As the national capital gradually unlocks from the stringent lockdown it was under to brave the second wave of COVID-19, Delhi Metro Services will now resume from June 7 onwards. The seating capacity inside the metro will be at 50%. Further, on June 7 only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approximately 5 to 15 min on different lines.



DMRC Services Update

In the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi; on the extension of Curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for general public from 7th June 2021 with 50% seating capacity only. June 5, 2021

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted informing that trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by June 9 and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown.

DMRC has also requested the public to maintain covid appropriate behaviour inside metro premises and is also writing to authorities for maintenance of law & order outside stations to handle any extra rush as services resume.

The metro has not been plying in Delhi from 10 May when the administration had tightened the lockdown in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.

DMRC's decision is in compliance with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement on June 5 regarding a graded unlock as Delhi has witnessed a downfall in the daily number of cases being recorded.

Kejriwal announced that lockdown will continue in Delhi but some relaxation. "Markets, malls will reopen on an odd-even basis," Kejriwal said.

"All malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) shall open between 10 am to 8 pm on odd-even basis. This implies that only 50 percent of the shops (excluding those selling essential goods) shall be opened," order issued by DDMA said.

Private offices will also be allowed to function with 50 percent staff. "Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 percent staff, while group B with 50 percent staff," CM had said during a briefing.

Both essential and non-essential standalone (single) shops and those located in colonies and residential complexes shall be permitted to open on all days. However, the timings of shops dealing with non-essential goods/ services will be between 10 am to 8 pm, the DDMA said in its order.

Ecommerce delivery of all types of goods through will be allowed on the production of valid I card issued by the employer/firm/company, the order said.

Last week, the government had allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi to begin the phased unlock process. The lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19.