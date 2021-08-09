Delhi Schools reopen for classes 10 to 12: Here's what is allowed and what is not

(Representative image)

The Directorate of Education, Delhi has issued a thorough standard operating procedure that schools must follow, now that students from Class 10 to 12 are allowed to visit the school.

The SOP outlines various precautionary measures to be adopted in addition to specific measures to be taken while students of classes 10th to 12th visit the schools for permitted activities.

On August 8, the Delhi government allowed students of class 10 to 12 to visit schools from August 9 for work related to admission and practical activities for board exam, and also said that health checkup camps situated on school campuses can resume.

"Students of class 10 to 12 in the city are permitted to visit their schools from August 9 (Monday) for admission-related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities for board exam. "Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume. Children of all age may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians," the DDMA order stated.

Here's what's allowed and what is not:

No symptomatic student or staff to be allowed on the school campus. A mandatory thermal screening will happen at the school entry gate. Compulsory hand sanitization at the entrance of the school, class Room, labs and public utility must be ensured.

The Head of School must ensure thorough sanitization of the school premises and ensure availability of key supplies like thermal scanners, disinfectant, soap, mask etc.

Students, teachers and employees living in the containment zone will not be allowed to come to school. The schedule must be planned according to the capacity of the classrooms and labs, following COVID appropriate behaviour. The school schedule may be staggered to avoid crowding at the school's main entrance/exit gate. Children must be advised to not to share books, copies and stationery items etc.

Students must only visit the school with the written consent of their parents and those students that do not wish to attend school must be given the option to attend classes through the online medium. In case the child is in school for health services related matters, the child should be accompanied by parents/guardian.

On-campus counseling/ guidance of students and teachers to be conducted to give emotional / trauma support for their readiness with new normal of stringent physical distancing, face mask guidelines and hygiene guidelines.

Regular Sanitization of School and Common Spaces must be ensured. All washrooms must be equipped with soap and running water. Key supplies of thermal scanners, sanitizers, disinfectants and masks should be available.

Any student or staff member showing COVID-19 symptoms must be moved away from other people and into an outdoor / well-ventilated space/ quarantine room. The school must also ensure that a quarantine room is available for any emergency.

All members of the school must wear a mask in the proper way and spare masks should be available. School authorities have to maintain physical distancing at all times by ensuring that students do not assemble or gather near entry/exit gates while visiting the school.

Head of Schools should ensure that all the teachers/staff are vaccinated on priority.