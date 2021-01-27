Delhi reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in over 9 months

On April 30, Delhi had reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.

Delhi reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on January 27 - the lowest single-day count in over nine months.

A total of nine persons died of the coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours, taking Delhi's total COVID-19 death toll to 10,829. The total number of coronavirus cases in the National Capital now stands at 6,34,325.

One must note that the low case count was reported on the back of only about 30,000 coronavirus tests that were conducted on Republic Day. However, just as in the rest of the country, the city’s overall positivity rate has also declined recently.

At one time, during the peak of its third wave, Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate had shot to nearly 15 percent with more than 8,000 fresh cases being reported daily. That has now come down to just 0.32 percent.

The last time Delhi reported less than 100 fresh infections within 24 hours was on April 30.

On April 30, Delhi had reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths. At the time, Delhi's total coronavirus case tally was 3,515, while the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 2,362. At present, Delhi's active COVID-19 case count stands at 1,501.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the National Capital, as many as 6,21,995 have been infected by the virus and recovered.

India has a total coronavirus case load of 1.06 crore, with almost 12,700 fresh infections being reported in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll of the country has risen to 1.53 lakh, with 137 deaths being reported in a day.