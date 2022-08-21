Delhi reports 942 fresh COVID-19 cases, no new death

Delhi on Sunday reported 942 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. No new death has been reported due to the disease.

The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 13,001 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,93,823 and the death toll to 26,420.

On Saturday, Delhi saw 1,109 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease. The city on Friday had logged 1,417 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 percent, and three fatalities.

On Thursday, it recorded 1,964 COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 percent, and eight deaths. Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged in the city on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine

On Tuesday, the national capital reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 percent and three deaths due to the infection. On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 percent, while eight people died due to the disease.

Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.