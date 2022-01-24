Delhi reports 5,760 new COVID-19 cases, sees 37.3% dip in tally

Representational image (Source: Reuters)

Delhi on January 24 reported 5,760 new coronavirus cases and 30 related deaths, taking the tally of active cases in the National Capital to 45,140. With this, there has been a 37.3 percent dip in the COVID-19 case tally in the city. A day ago, 9,197 fresh coronavirus infections had been added, which was a 20 percent dip from the January 22 COVID-19 case count.

The COVID-19 positivity in the National Capital now stands at 11.79 percent as against 13.32 percent yesterday. According to the Delhi health bulletin, 48,844 coronavirus tests were conducted the previous day as compared to 69,022 on Saturday.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases being reported in Delhi has been declining gradually since it touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13. In just 10 days, COVID-19 cases have dropped below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi had registered the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths since June 5 -- at 45 deaths – on January 22, when it added 11,486 cases and reported a positivity rate of 16.36 percent.

On Friday, the city had logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 percent and 38 deaths. As many as 543 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the national capital so far in January.

(With agency inputs)