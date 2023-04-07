 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi records 733 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 19.93%

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST

The health bulletin said two more Covid-positive people died in the city. However, "Covid finding was incidental", it added.

File Image of Delhi during Covid

Delhi on Friday logged 733 fresh Covid cases, the highest in more than seven months, with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The national capital had recorded 620 cases on August 26.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.