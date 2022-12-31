 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscoronavirus

Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; government keeps eye on fresh threat

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

Among other healthcare sector decisions, the Delhi government on December 13 had announced that it will provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at its hospitals and health centres from January 1.

The third wave of the Covid pandemic driven by the Omicron variant had resulted in a record surge in Delhi in early 2022, followed by a relative dip in cases during successive months, but as the year draws to an end, all eyes are on the fresh threat, proving many experts right that "Covid is not out of the world yet".

The pandemic, the worst since the Spanish Flu of 1918, had wreaked havoc globally in 2020 and 2021 and Delhi was one of the worst-hit cities, particularly during the deadly second wave when the death toll hit through the roofs as the capital was left scrambling for hospital beds and literally gasping for breath.

After two years of the mayhem, 2022 largely had been easy for people in Delhi as daily cases, positivity rate, death count and hospital admission figures, have all come down significantly by the end of the year.

However, although people were hoping to breathe easy while welcoming 2023, a new Covid scare may be looming on the horizon.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge in COVID-19 cases in January, official sources said on December 28, citing the pattern of previous outbreaks.

Covid cases have lately seen a surge in China and some other countries, prompting both the Centre and the Delhi government to recalibrate their strategies for combating the pandemic.