Delhi Metro Starts Free COVID-19 Testing Facilities At 10 Stations On Rotation Basis: Report

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started free COVID-19 testing facilities at around 10 stations on a rotation basis, ThePrint has reported quoting officials.

According to the report, currently there are six stations where kiosks have been set up. These stations include Nehru Place, ITO, Badarpur, Chandni Chowk, Inderlok, and Netaji Subhash Place.

The kiosks, according to the report, have been put up in the "unpaid areas" of the station.

"This officially kicked off in November. However, it was a gradual development as initially only a few stations like Chandni Chowk, which are usually quite busy, had testing counters," a DMRC spokesperson said.

"If those travelling by metro... wish to walk up to the counter and get tested, they have the freedom to do so," the official added.

The facility will include both rapid antigen tests (RAT) as well as RT-PCR, which is considered to be the gold standard for COVID-19 testing.

"So far, we haven’t seen so much rush since a lot of people don’t realise we’re sitting here for testing. Now that people will get to know, they can come forward," Manoj, a technician from a Delhi government lab, who was sitting at a kiosk at ITO station, said.

According to the official, the results of the test will be sent to them via email or text message after noting down their details. Another technician said that the facility will be open from 10 am to 3 pm, since after that the samples will have to be processed.

The Delhi Metro resumed its full services on September 12. The Metro services were shut on March 22 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.