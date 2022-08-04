Delhi logs 2,202 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in a day; positivity rate at 11.84%

Delhi on August 4 recorded 2,202 COVID-19 cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 11.84 percent, while four more people died due to the disease, according to the health department data.

It was the second consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Thursday's case count was the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths.

A day ago, the national capital had reported 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 percent. The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest since June 25 when six deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the city.

Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-percent mark.

