English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

    Delhi logs 2,202 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in a day; positivity rate at 11.84%

    It was the second consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Thursday's case count was the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths.

    PTI
    August 04, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST
    Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    Delhi on August 4 recorded 2,202 COVID-19 cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 11.84 percent, while four more people died due to the disease, according to the health department data.

    It was the second consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Thursday's case count was the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths.

    A day ago, the national capital had reported 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 percent. The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest since June 25 when six deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the city.

    Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-percent mark.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #COVID-19 positivity rate #Delhi
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 10:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.