Delhi logs 2,136 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fatalities in a day

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST

This is the 10th consecutive day when Delhi logged more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease

Delhi on Friday reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 percent, according to data shared by the health department.

This is the 10th consecutive day when Delhi logged more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

The fresh cases on Friday came out of 14,225 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,80,402 and the death toll rose to 26,367. Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six and a half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 percent.

The day before, it had logged eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 percent. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 percent and seven fatalities. The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 percent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 percent.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:57 pm
