Delhi inoculates 56k children with first shot on Thursday, more than 24k precaution doses given

The countrywide inoculation drive for the 15-18 age group started on January 3 while precaution shots rolled out on January 10.

January 13, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
Source: AP

Over 56,000 eligible teenagers received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses in Delhi on Thursday, while more than 24,000 precaution shots were also administered, according to official figures. The countrywide inoculation drive for the 15-18 age group started on January 3 while precaution shots rolled out on January 10.

On January 13, a total of 56,389 children in the age bracket of 15-17 years were vaccinated across Delhi till 5.30 pm, the daily bulletin said. The North West district scored the highest number of inoculations till 5.30 pm on Thursday with 10,230 jabs, followed by the Southwest district with 6,629.

Central Delhi district administered the lowest number of 2,879 vaccine doses to the eligible teenagers on Thursday, the data showed. A total of 24,034 precautionary doses were administered across Delhi including 4,962 to Health Care Workers (HCWs), 18,836 Front Line Workers (FLWs) and 5,236 senior citizens.

In a massive surge, Delhi recorded 28,867 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.
first published: Jan 13, 2022 09:19 pm

