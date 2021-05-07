Delhi hospitals to update COVID-19 bed availability on corona app every 2 hours
The heads of the hospitals providing COVID-19 care will have to update the information on the Delhi Corona App as frequently as possible, maintaining an interval not exceeding two hours. The nodal officers and in-charges at hospitals have been tasked with ensuring compliance.
May 07, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
All Delhi hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients have been directed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to update the status of bed availability every two hours.
The heads of the hospitals providing COVID-19 care will have to update the information on the Delhi Corona App as frequently as possible, maintaining an interval not exceeding two hours. The nodal officers and in-charges at hospitals have been tasked with ensuring compliance.
The order dated May 6 and issued by SM Ali, Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, stated that the direction came following reports of delay in updating hospital bed availability status, adding to the troubles of ailing patients.
It read: “It has been reported that many hospitals are not updating the status of different categories of beds regularly on the designated portal and Delhi Corona App. This is creating hardship to the public who, in the absence of reliable information, are forced to spend time and energy in searching for vacant beds and are subjected to great harassment and agony.”
As per the Delhi corona app, 22,099 beds are earmarked for coronavirus patients in the city, of which 19,961 (90 percent) are occupied at the moment. Out of the 5,580 COVID-19 ICU beds available, 5,547 or 99.4 percent are full.
As per the latest state health bulletin, Delhi added 19,832 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours and 341 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease. Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 24.92 percent at present and there are over 91,000 active coronavirus cases in the National Capital currently.Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here