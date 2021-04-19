Delhi govt sets up panel to ensure rational use of oxygen for COVID-19 treatment

The Delhi government on Monday set up a committee to ensure "rational" use of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to an official order. (Representative Image)

The Delhi government on Monday set up a committee to ensure "rational" use of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to an official order.

Hospitals in the city have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

The order issued by the Health Department stated the ''Oxygen Audit Committee'' will identify areas of wasteful consumption.

It will "ensure that the use of oxygen for management of COVID-19 patients is rational and according to prescribed treatment protocols", the order read.

The consumption of oxygen has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of serious patients who require oxygen support, it stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"In such a situation, it is necessary that the stocks of oxygen and its consumption is closely managed and rationalised."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an "emergency". He also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

On Monday, Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday in view of an exponential rise in corona virus cases and the city''s health system being stretched to its limits.