MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Delhi government may cancel nursery admissions for 2021-22 as schools unlikely to open before July

Delhi schools will likely be admitting students in two batches in the 2022-23 academic year -- one in nursery and one in kindergarten -- as both will have vacancies.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 08:18 PM IST

Source: AP


The Delhi government is planning to cancel nursery admissions for the 2021-22 academic session as it is unlikely for schools to reopen in the state before July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said: “Even if we start vaccinating people by February, we will be able to vaccinate a sizeable chunk only by July. There is no possibility of reopening schools before that. We also have to look at how examinations will be conducted without putting teachers and students at risk.”

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Senior government officials have already discussed the option of skipping nursery admissions 2021 and will be proposing the idea to private schools soon, reported The Indian Express.

As per the Delhi government proposal, schools in the National Capital will admit two batches in the 2022-23 academic year -- one will be in nursery, the other in kindergarten – as there will be vacancies in both classes.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi #Delhi Schools #education #nursery admissions
first published: Dec 23, 2020 07:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.