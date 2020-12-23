Delhi government may cancel nursery admissions for 2021-22 as schools unlikely to open before July

Source: AP

The Delhi government is planning to cancel nursery admissions for the 2021-22 academic session as it is unlikely for schools to reopen in the state before July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said: “Even if we start vaccinating people by February, we will be able to vaccinate a sizeable chunk only by July. There is no possibility of reopening schools before that. We also have to look at how examinations will be conducted without putting teachers and students at risk.”

Senior government officials have already discussed the option of skipping nursery admissions 2021 and will be proposing the idea to private schools soon, reported The Indian Express.

As per the Delhi government proposal, schools in the National Capital will admit two batches in the 2022-23 academic year -- one will be in nursery, the other in kindergarten – as there will be vacancies in both classes.