you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt files FIR against Ganga Ram hospital for 'violating' COVID-19 norms

The official has alleged that there has been a "violation" on part of the hospital in adhering to COVID-19 regulation norms.

PTI
Representative Image
An FIR has been lodged against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms after the Delhi government registered a complaint with the police in this connection. According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, the complainant is a senior official of the Delhi government's health department.

There was no immediate reaction from the authorities of the SGRH, a leading private hospital and a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

The official has alleged that there has been a "violation" on part of the hospital in adhering to COVID-19 regulation norms as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India







