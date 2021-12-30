MARKET NEWS

English
Delhi COVID-19 Update | National Capital seeing community spread of Omicron, over 1,000 cases reported today

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the National Capital is now seeing community transmission of the Omicron strain, as people with no history of international travel are also testing positive for the variant.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST
Representative Image (AFP)

The National Capital reported 1,313 fresh coronavirus cases and 423 recoveries in the past 24 hours; no COVID-19 death has been reported in Delhi during this time.

As per the Delhi State Health Bulletin, the cumulative coronavirus case count now stands at 14,46,415, while a total of 25,107 people died of COVID-19 in Delhi so far. There are 3,081 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi at present.

This massive jump in daily COVID-19 cases come at a time the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is spreading fast in the country.

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the National Capital is now seeing community transmission of the Omicron strain, as people with no history of international travel are also testing positive for the variant.

As a pre-emptive measure, the Delhi government has already set up 350 isolation beds at four places, including the Commonwealth Games village, for international travellers, their contacts and Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services, Delhi government, Dr Nutan Mundeja, has announced that international arrivals in Delhi airport (and their contacts), if tested positive for COVID-19, will have to undergo institutional quarantine at designated paid and free facilities such as COVID-19 care centres.

Delhi’s ‘R-value’ is currently the highest it has been since the outbreak of the pandemic at over ‘2’, as per the data study by the researchers of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.

Sitabhra Sinha, who led the study, said the R-value of Delhi stood at 2.54 between December 23-29. At the same time, the Centre has cautioned that Delhi is among states and UTs that are emerging as “concerns” based on the rise in weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi
first published: Dec 30, 2021 09:12 pm

