Delhi COVID-19 Update | National Capital seeing community spread of Omicron, over 1,000 cases reported today

Representative Image (AFP)

The National Capital reported 1,313 fresh coronavirus cases and 423 recoveries in the past 24 hours; no COVID-19 death has been reported in Delhi during this time.

As per the Delhi State Health Bulletin, the cumulative coronavirus case count now stands at 14,46,415, while a total of 25,107 people died of COVID-19 in Delhi so far. There are 3,081 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi at present.

This massive jump in daily COVID-19 cases come at a time the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is spreading fast in the country.

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the National Capital is now seeing community transmission of the Omicron strain, as people with no history of international travel are also testing positive for the variant.

As a pre-emptive measure, the Delhi government has already set up 350 isolation beds at four places, including the Commonwealth Games village, for international travellers, their contacts and Omicron cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services, Delhi government, Dr Nutan Mundeja, has announced that international arrivals in Delhi airport (and their contacts), if tested positive for COVID-19, will have to undergo institutional quarantine at designated paid and free facilities such as COVID-19 care centres.

Delhi’s ‘R-value’ is currently the highest it has been since the outbreak of the pandemic at over ‘2’, as per the data study by the researchers of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.

Sitabhra Sinha, who led the study, said the R-value of Delhi stood at 2.54 between December 23-29. At the same time, the Centre has cautioned that Delhi is among states and UTs that are emerging as “concerns” based on the rise in weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.

(With PTI inputs)